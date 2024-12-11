Macksville Country Club Golf



SATURDAY’S Stroke and Medal event was sponsored by Craig Marsay as a memorial to his mother, the late Robyn Marsay.

Winner “Big” Bob Lindsay won the Medal on a countback from Karl Cooper.

Brad Fortescue won the Spoon.

The usual Saturday competition winners were Karl Cooper (A), Jim Wilkes (B) and Bob Lindsay in (C grade).

Nearest the pins went to Jake Clarke (A), Steve Hunt (B) and Tony Grebert in (C grade).

Never far from the leaders Neill Cunneen won the 199th Mid Week Competition with Steve Hosking runner up.

On Sunday Nambucca Glass and Aluminium sponsored the annual shootout of monthly Medal and Spoon winners. This event starts with two teams of ten with one player from each team eliminated on each hole until only one player is left in each team.

Team winners were Matt Baker and Ross Donnelly with Matt winning the play off.

By Max TURNER