Letter to the Editor: Heartfelt thanks to Scotts Head Surf Club and others



DEAR News Of The Area,

ON 3 March my wife had a medical episode whilst in the surf at Scotts Head.

Due to the actions of many of the public, members of the local surf club, ambulance service and others my wife was successfully rescued and after being taken to the Coffs Harbour hospital is now fully recovered.

It is an excellent example of people pulling together at a difficult time to achieve a great result. Well done.

My wife and I have been coming to Scotts Head for some time and will continue to do so.

Many thanks again,

Nick and Kath Sowerby.