Call out to artists for Women in Art exhibition



EXPRESSIONS of interest are now open for the Nambucca Valley Women’s Business Network’s (NVWBN) ‘Women in Art’ exhibition, opening at Macksville’s Matilda Street Gallery on Saturday 27 April.

Last year’s event saw over 50 artworks from 36 artists from Nambucca, Macleay, Hastings and Bellinger valleys, with more than 70 attendees at the opening event.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Libby Foster, NVWBN secretary and Women in Art exhibition coordinator, said she was thrilled with the enthusiastic response the network received for last year’s inaugural exhibition.

“We were really just trying something new last year, with the idea of showcasing the quality and breadth of the work of local women artists,” Ms Foster said.

“For months afterwards people were coming up to us, talking about what a great event it was, and how much they were looking forward to our next art exhibition!

“So the pressure is on and this year we want to open it up, not only inviting women artists of any and every artistic persuasion to participate, but also giving local organisations and businesses an opportunity to sponsor the event, with major and regular sponsorship opportunities available.”

Sara Runciman, NVWBN President, noted that the Women in Art exhibition aligned well with the values of the network.

“Our goal is to support, inspire and empower Nambucca Valley women, by providing opportunities for our members and guests to connect with other women from across the valley,” said Ms Runciman.

“We make an effort to meet in different towns, venues and times to enable a range of women to attend according to their capabilities and interests.

“We are excited to support the creative women in our midst and are looking forward to seeing the variety of artworks that will be on display for the exhibition.”

The expression of interest process will be open until Monday 25 March, with participants asked to send in their EOIs digitally at bit.ly/eoi-art24.

To find out more about sponsoring the event, the EOI process, or the art exhibition itself, email NVWBN on nvwomensbusinessnetwork@gmail.com.

