Voices 4 Cowper begins preparations for federal election



VOICES 4 Cowper is active again with a federal election having to be held before the end of next year.

The group was established in 2019 by sixteen locals who came together with a shared desire for a more meaningful connection between the voters of the electorate of Cowper and its elected representatives.



“We know that a key aspect of being well-represented is the chance to have your say about issues and to have your voices heard,” said Amy Hodson, Co-Chair of Voices 4 Cowper.

“That is why we are holding Kitchen Table Conversations, and will soon host meet and greet events, and be surveying the community at key local events.

“Cowper is a diverse electorate, stretching from Coffs Harbour to Port Macquarie and west into the hinterland, with large towns and small villages, and people from all walks of life.

“Whether your family has lived here for millennia, for generations, or moved here in the past decade, we all treasure living here and care about what will happen in the future.”

Voices 4 Cowper.is inviting the community of Cowper to participate in its 2024 Listening Campaign.

It consists primarily of ‘Kitchen Table Conversations’, designed to create a safe and inclusive space for community members to share their concerns, hopes and visions for the place where they live and work, and to connect with others from their community.

Lyndley McColl, a retired nurse and business owner from Urunga, said, “I decided to host a conversation in my home because I think a strong democracy needs ordinary people speaking out and being heard.

“Spending two hours with a small group of people, having discussions about things that matter to us now and in the future, was a rare and precious opportunity.”

At the end of the Listening Campaign, Voices 4 Cowper will release a report that summarises the results of the listening and share it with the community and with elected representatives.

It will also be provided to all candidates in the lead up to the next federal election to inform them about the priorities and concerns of the voters of Cowper.

“After our listening campaign of 2019, our supporters asked us to identify an independent candidate to represent the community of Cowper,” Ms Hodson said.

“The results of the 2022 Federal election showed us that the community wanted someone who prioritised their own community above party interests.

“Our Listening Campaign also asks people what makes for good representation and how they feel about their current representation.”

Information about Kitchen Table Conversations can be found at https://voices4cowper.org/.

Voices 4 Cowper will also be at markets and around the community over the next few months inviting people to share their views via a short survey.

By Andrew VIVIAN