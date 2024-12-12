Letter to the Editor: Let’s be fair with GKNP costings



DEAR News Of The Area,

READING the article with excerpts from Oxley MP Michael Kemp’s recent speech about the logging industry and the planned Great Koala National Park, I didn’t see any costing of the NSW Forestry Commission subsidies and the connected Hardwood Timber Haulage Subsidy Program currently paid for by the NSW taxpayer.

Wouldn’t it be fair to deduct that amount from the assumed cost of the planned Koala Park?

The calculations should also consider the increased financial benefits from tourism and educational activities in the GKNP.

In the speech Michael Kemp infers that environmental non-government organisations should not sit on community panels and he questions if they represent the community at all.

It is a requirement that the panels’ consultation processes hear all points of view and not only the view of the industry which in itself could be seen as conflict of interest.

Unlike the industry representatives, the community organisations do not gain financial benefits from their involvement.

I am compelled to quote the Bible and ask Mr Kemp: “Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye?” Matthew 7.3.

On the point of community representation: it is possible that the members of environmental organisations did not vote for Michael Kemp, but should the elected Member of Parliament not work on behalf of all people in the electorate?

I have heard an elected government member say that they only represent the people who voted for them.

I hope that is not how Mr Kemp represents the Oxley electorate and that he will consider how environmental protection in the planned Great Koala National Park has the potential to become a World Heritage Area which benefits all of us.

Regards,

Christa SCHWOEBEL,

Kempsey.