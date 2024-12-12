Park Beach Men’s Bowling Club



CLUB Triples Final Sunday 30 November 2024

The final of the Club Triples finally took place on Sunday 1 December. In what proved to be a highly entertaining match, the team of Ray Finch, Ian Trengrove and Corey Daley overcame Chris Weatherall, Jeff Thorn and David Valentine 30 – 29 on the last end. Well done to both teams.

R Finch, I Trengrove, C Daley d C Weatherall, J Thorn, D Valentine 30 – 29

Mixed Triples/Fours Tuesday 26 November 2024

K Bienefeld, J Dunn d C Domjohn, R Coffey 24 – 12

D Catling, R Wisley, L Clancy, M Star d M England, T Aarts, P Elliot, C England 17 – 15

Moose, B Nicho, S McAviney, D Wilson d S Crawford, R Douglas, S Jones 29 – 12

M Ross, C Jones, P Rambow d K Williams, J Long, R Lane 18 – 14

C McLeod, C Hansen, Trenny d S Kindred, A Taylor, P Lawrance 19 – 15

G Williams, G Meyer, R Beaumont, G Hinsley d W Grimshaw, J Robinson, R Aitken, B Johns 24 – 11

B Kelly, T Brown, P North, K Morrison d R Finch, J Kennedy, W Moore, L Morris 19 – 14

K Elliot, C Weatherall, R Oakley, D Condon d M Cutts, J Murtas, L McLeod, G Stanford 30 – 10

Mens Triples/Fours Thursday 28 November 2024

C Weatherall, G Stanford, D Valentine, T Erskine d J Lowndes, S Kindred, J Kindred, G Kindred 27 – 14

D Stirton, G Flynn, M Clarke, L Boekeman d P Woodsell, G Brewis, P Toy, L Morris 23 – 12

L Frail, D Catling, B Trottman, B Garner d D Burridge, R Wisley, M McCabe, D Wilson 19 – 18

W Grimshaw, J Robinson, P North, M Berube d T Cooper, GJ Meyer, R Kelly, R Shephard 22 – 15

R Finch, B Walmsley, C Hanson, I Trengrove d M Miller, R Douglas, S Jones, W Moore 23 – 9

L Goodacre, M Finn, K Johnson, J Dunn d K Williams, S McCudden, K Crooks, S Sloan 25 – 16

J McLeod, W Kelly, J Long, P Newman d C Brian, B Hardwick, G Bugden, K Morrison 22 – 9

J Eding, R Aitken, H Katala, G Colman d G Williams, D Francis, R Beaumont, G Hinsley 21 – 14

G Power, S Crawford, M Star, R Harris d N Dean, A McKee, R Host, J Bishop 18 – 11

Mens Pairs Saturday 23 November 2024

C Weatherall, T Erskine d R McWha, D Lindner 24 – 18

Alex, C Holland d W Moore, S Jones 22 – 16

R Oakley, M Monck d K Morrison, D Condon 24 – 20

P Rambow, R Douglas d G Gardiner, M Darcy 24 – 15

N Dean, G Stanford d G Duffey, K Cutmore 26 – 13

J Flynn, G Flynn d R Host, L Boekeman 27 – 16

By Todd BROWN