Letter to the Editor: Let’s go with the flow



DEAR News Of The Area,

WHAT an insightful photo of the ‘Shortcut’ published in the last issue of NOTA.

IT clearly shows that nature is attempting to block off the dredged canal to the east of the breakwall while creating a new channel (pursuant to the laws of stream theory) to the west of the breakwall.

Let’s ‘go with the flow’ and dredge to the west of the breakwall as nature intended Gordon.

Yours faithfully,

Robert ADAMS,

Hawks Nest.