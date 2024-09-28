Roxy heads off on Anzac Memorial tour to Japan



COFFS Harbour Senior College student Roxy Thomas is heading off on a trip to Japan after she was awarded a Premier’s Anzac Memorial Scholarship.

Roxy is among 20 students from across NSW who will visit Japan to learn more about Australia’s involvement in World War Two.



The 20 students and three teachers, united through a shared passion for history, will participate in an intensive study tour to develop their knowledge and understanding of the history of Australians at war.

Participants will visit significant military and cultural sites including a former Australian prisoner of war camp in Naoetsu, the Yokohama War Cemetery and the Hiroshima Peace Park and Memorial.

To be chosen for this tour applicants submitted a personal essay and a letter of recommendation from their school, initially assessed by history teachers, followed by a selection panel including representatives from the NSW Government, the Anzac Memorial and the History Teachers Association of NSW.

The 2024 Premier’s Anzac Memorial Scholarship (PAMS) runs from 30 September until 10 October.

“I congratulate Roxy on receiving this prestigious scholarship – it’s a wonderful opportunity to honour, respect and learn more about the service and sacrifice of our veterans,” Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said.

“Roxy is a passionate history student, and she will be a wonderful ambassador for the Coffs Coast.”

By Andrea FERRARI