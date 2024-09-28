Rotary Wine, Beer & Food Enjoyment Fair raises $15,000



A RECORD $15,000 was raised for local charities at Coffs City Rotary’s 23rd annual Wine, Beer & Food Enjoyment Fair on Sunday, 15 September at Pacific Bay Resort.

This year’s fair featured seven vineyards, six breweries, two distilleries, and a selection of producers from across the Coffs Coast region, with guests enjoying unlimited sampling of craft beverages and gourmet foods.



A range of local businesses and private donors contributed to a silent auction fundraiser hosted by Triple M breakfast presenter Michael Moffett.

President of Coffs City Rotary Bob Carle expressed his gratitude to all donors.

“Thank you to all our Rotarians and their partners involved, the exhibitors, the businesses and private individuals who donated goods and services for our silent auction, and to everyone who attended,” he said.

“Your donations will be used well.

“The results of our day will be spent appropriately and carefully to the charities we support,” Bob said.

Participating for the fifth time, a spokesperson for Fresco Marketplace said it is “a great fundraiser to be involved in”.

“It is a great opportunity to meet and connect with locals who don’t know much about Fresco, our business, or have not been into the store.

“We donated our products and time at the event, and we also had some of our suppliers come on board this year to donate products at our table including the Provedores and Bellingen Smokehouse.”

With the bar set high, Mr Carle expects continued growth for next year’s event, with even more local businesses getting involved.

“The fair’s success highlights the strong community spirit of Coffs Harbour, and the funds raised will make a meaningful difference for the local charities it supports,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI

