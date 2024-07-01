Tea Gardens Soccer Club Results



THURSDAY afternoon training had a huge attendance with all grades having fun while learning new skills and honing learnt skills.

Saturday morning saw play from round 8 of our local draw with brilliant sunny winter weather smiling upon us.

In the Minis’, game 1 refereed by Tasha saw the Aussie Roofing & Guttering Reef Sharks play the Lofty Cranes Shovelnose Sharks in a very enjoyable game resulting in the Ref Sharks being ahead 1/0 at the full-time whistle.

Tasha also refereed game 2 that ended with the Myall Lakes Meats Port Jackson Sharks 5 in front of the Karuah RSL Wobbegong Sharks with 3 goals.

Our popular “Hook n Cook Player of the Day” vouchers were awarded to Thomas Howard, William Wood, Olivia McCartney and Moana Mobbs.

Game 1 in the Midis’ grade we had the Rapley Builders Grey Nurse Sharks come up against the Tea Gardens Auto Electrics Hammerhead Sharks.

Both teams showed great ball skills under the refereeing of Karen, and resulted in a draw of 4 goals each.

In game 2 refereed by Karen the Boatshed Cafe’ Mako Sharks ran away with 10 goals to the Ray White Real Estate Bull Sharks who popped 2 in.

Oscar McCormack, Reef Taylor, Elijah Fraser, Hunter Ridgway and Banks Ford were the happy recipients of our “Hook N Cook Player of The Day’ vouchers.

No games scheduled for the 8th and 15th July due to school holidays but training will be on this Thursday 4 July and return after the school holiday break on 25 July.

By Shayne REYNOLDS