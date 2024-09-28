Mayoral Column: Mayor Paul Amos



IT has been a privilege and honour to be the Mayor of Coffs Harbour for the past three years.

I am particularly proud of leading a brave Council that made tough decisions that were necessary to repair the Council’s financial situation to avoid large negative impacts in the future.

All any of us can hope to achieve if given the privilege of leadership in our community is to leave it better than what we found it.

I’m pleased that our City is in a substantially better position both financially, and in the amenities and opportunities available in our community.

I am grateful for the loyalty shown to me over the years and thank those people who have been supporters during the recent elections who have done so in a way that demonstrates both competence and integrity, focusing on the key issues at hand.

We can all hold our heads high.

I hope that I can be remembered as a hard-working Mayor, and as always “having the community’s back”.

Finally, I leave this role more convinced than ever that we live in paradise.

I hope this continues to be the case and will continue to strive towards this as a Councillor.

I wish the new Mayor and incoming Councillors well also in this important work.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve you as Mayor.

By Cr Paul AMOS, Mayor of Coffs Harbour