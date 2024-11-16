Letter to the Editor: Mixed feelings on US election



DEAR News Of The Area,

THE USA election leaves me with mixed feelings.

I supported Kamala Harris because she seemed the more rational and predictable in the face of Donald Trump’s intuitive emotionalism.

But, at the same time, I strongly support what Trump has said about a whole lot of issues that seem totally wrong here in Australia, too.

That includes: the revolving door between government and industry and perversion of public information because of that.

The role and power of money in politics.

The failure of peak media in pushing back against obviously biased ideas from both sides.

The lack of nutritional education for doctors.

The dumbing down of life education.

Those problems are here, too, and not just in America.

I am heartened that Trump’s pre-administration is reaching out on regenerative agriculture.

Also heartening is about water fluoridation, which will be addressed with the latest information given to all US fluoridating states so they can review their position on this vastly outdated and unsafe practice.

If just those two plans are implemented, then America will have come more to its senses and, hopefully, so will we.

In other respects, the likely effects of this Trump term remain to be seen: in geopolitics including Ukraine and the Middle East; in climate change action; in the level of violence and disrespect generally, and so on.

Living in hope,

Cr Lisa INTEMANN,

Wauchope.