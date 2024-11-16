Sunrise Hastings Sports Awards celebrates 25 years of sporting excellence



THE Sunrise Hastings Sports Awards celebrated its 25th year on Friday, 8 November.

The awards are a collaborative effort between the Port Macquarie-Hastings Sporting Fund and the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise.



Held at Panthers in Port Macquarie, the awards brought together over 200 attendees to recognise the achievements of the region’s athletes and honour the vital contributions of local sporting volunteers.

For a quarter of a century, the awards have supported the sporting spirit of the community, honouring accomplishments across a wide range of sports and age groups.

Speaking of the event, Sunrise Rotary President Heather Norton highlighted the awards’ role in inspiring the next generation of athletes.

“Sunrise Rotary started the Hastings Sports Awards to inspire our youth to engage in local sport by providing an opportunity to recognise the achievements of regional athletes and support them to achieve their sporting dreams,” she shared.

Heather also praised the power of sport in building community.

“Sport brings us together as a community; it promotes not only physical and mental health but also creates social connections and friendships that can last a lifetime.”

This year’s event featured several Camden Haven representatives, with the Lake Cathie Football Club Women’s A-grade team claiming the title of Senior Team of the Year.

Port Macquarie-Hastings councillor Nik Lipovac had the honour of announcing this year’s recipient of the prestigious Wayne Richards Scholarship.

“In a very close vote featuring eight outstanding nominees, the $5,000 scholarship was awarded to Jack Rumble for his significant achievements in basketball,” Cr Lipovac said.

Jack has represented Country NSW at the National Championships, captained the North Coast Academy of Sport U16s team, and earned multiple MVP awards.

The award ceremony acknowledged achievements across ten categories:

● Greenmeadows Sportsperson of the Year – Jai Davis (Shot Put, Rugby League, Rugby Union)

● Wayne Richards Sporting Scholarship – Jack Rumble (Basketball)

● AusSport Scoreboards Junior Sportsperson of the Year – Primary School – Tom Spencer (Cricket, Soccer, AFL, Athletics, Swimming)

● Donovan Oates Hannaford Junior Sportsperson of the Year – High School – Stella Lewis (Rugby Union)

● Flower Hotels Senior Sportsperson of the Year – Rob Walker (Hockey)

● Laing + Simmons Port Macquarie Sportsperson with a Disability – Iesha Apthorpe (Swimming)

● Patterson First National Real Estate Junior Team of the Year – Port City Breakers U14s

● Donovan Oates Hannaford Senior Team of the Year – Lake Cathie Football Club Women’s A Grade

● Hastings Physiotherapy Sporting Volunteer of the Year – Ben Nolan (Rugby Juniors)

● Regional Australia Bank Awards for Sporting Excellence – Kathryn Stephens (Sailing), Jack Wilson (Rugby Union, Rugby League, Athletics, AFL), Molly Currie (Athletics).

By Luke HADFIELD