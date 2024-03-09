Letter to the Editor: No need for illegal dumping



DEAR News Of The Area,

I READ the article in the NOTA February 1 regarding the selfish actions of people with regards to illegal dumping in the bush.

I also read the costs to take rubbish to the waste facilities.

These costs do not discourage illegal dumping.

However, anyone with an address within the City of Coffs Harbour can ring Coffs Coast Waste Services and have two free Waste Tipping Vouchers per year (up to 200kg each) sent to them, which will enable them to self-haul rubbish to the tip for free.

So if you are going to put your rubbish in a trailer, why would you dump it in the bush with all the risk, when you can take it to the tip for free?

Regards,

Glenn O’GRADY,

Coffs Harbour.