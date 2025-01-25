Letter to the Editor: Nurses wages and conditions



DEAR News Of The Area,

AFTER three attempts to get my 81-year-old husband into hospital, a specialist doctor advised I phone for an ambulance again this morning and have him admitted, where he would be able to give him the treatment required.

I phoned for an ambulance at 10am which arrived at 5pm.

During the day I received several calls apologising for the delay, and checking on his condition.

I was concerned that there may have been a serious accident or another outbreak of Covid or emergency of some kind.

Then to hear how understaffed and overwhelmed the ER is was a terrible shock.

After how many millions of dollars spent on our hospital it is unable to be staffed with the qualified required staff is a disgrace.

I have been aware of the nurses plight for better wages and conditions but didn’t realise how dire and desperate the nurses situation is in Coffs Harbour.

The understaffing is becoming desperate.

These people do a fantastic job under difficult conditions.

The time has come for this to change.

Other states are paying their staff better wages than they can get in NSW – no wonder they choose to move.

We have a beautiful hospital to be proud of now we need the amazing staff required to run it successfully.

Surely this is a top priority for our local and state government.

What is Gurmesh Singh doing to encourage better conditions?

Regards,

Marie MORAN,

Sawtell.