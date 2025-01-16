Letter to the Editor: The privilege of being Aussie



DEAR News Of The Area,

I FEEL compelled to make a comment about Australia Day in light of our High Commissioner to the United Kingdom not celebrating Australia Day.

As a migrant I was welcomed to this beautiful country.

We had our cultural Issues but we overcame them with incredible understanding from the local knockabout Aussies including heaps of Indigenous people, many of whom are still

great friends today.

My father always displayed the Aussie flag as we do.

We are so privileged to belong to this country.

I can not understand those people who are embarrassed by our good fortune.

Regards,

Con VAN DARTEL,

Sawtell.