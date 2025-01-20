PM energised as Nats use nuclear to hunt coal-rich seat



EARLY campaigning ahead of a federal election is giving insight into what voters will be pitched, with energy and leadership quality dominating the discussion.

The political tussle last week largely focused on respective energy policies with Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton each painting themselves as the best chance to take Australia forward and address the cost of living.



“The next election will be about Labor with cost-of-living relief and a plan to build Australia’s future, Peter Dutton costing people more and taking Australia backwards,” Mr Albanese said.

“I am not sure what he does about energy security in the 2030s because he has got no answer to it before some fantasy of a nuclear reactor comes on in the 2040s.”

The coalition plans to build seven nuclear reactors across the nation if elected, and increase reliance on coal and gas in the transition period.

One of the plants would be at the Liddell power station in the Hunter region of NSW, which Nationals leader David Littleproud called a “must-win seat” as he unveiled Sue Gilroy as the party’s candidate.

The coal-rich seat is held by Labor’s former miner and Olympic shooter Dan Repacholi on a four percent margin.

Ms Gilroy is using her background as a businesswoman to spruik the need for nuclear to bring down power prices.

But the coalition’s $330 billion nuclear power plan has been questioned by energy experts who point to renewable energy being the cheapest form of power.

Mr Littleproud said Labor had demonised coal and gas as it transitions to renewable energy “despite these crucial industries forming the backbone of the Hunter and employing thousands of locals”.

Independent MP Zoe Daniel said nuclear energy was too expensive and too slow for Australia, which should take advantage of its wind and solar resources.

The coalition is trying to win back her seat of Goldstein.

“The biggest issue with the nuclear conversation is stalling investment in renewable energy, prolonging the future of fossil fuels,” Ms Daniel, who ran on a climate action platform, told ABC Radio.

Mr Albanese visited Gilmore on the NSW South Coast last Tuesday to announce $5 million for the Nowra Riverfront Precinct. Held by Labor, it’s one of two of Australia’s most marginal seats at 0.2 percent.

He attempted to stir fear about a potential nuclear power site being moved to the area after pointing to the Hunter being earthquake-prone and unsuitable for nuclear.

Mr Dutton hit back, arguing “the prime minister couldn’t tell you what he has achieved in this term of parliament”.

“If he had a good story to tell about what they’ve achieved as a government over the last three years, he’d be spruiking that but, of course, he has no story to tell,” Mr Dutton told reporters in Ipswich.

Mr Dutton claimed the prime minister had forgotten working-class Australians and had pandered to union bosses as he campaigned in Blair, a Queensland seat held by Labor on a five per cent margin.

He pledged to reunite Australians, vowing to force local councils to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day after Labor granted more leeway on when they could be held.

“We owe it to people who have served in uniform to defend our values to celebrate Australia Day, make sure as Australians we are proud of it,” Mr Dutton said.

Asked whether he was comfortable with forcing councils to hold the ceremonies on a day painful to many Indigenous Australians, Mr Albanese said he’d be attending a national ceremony in Canberra and called for Mr Dutton to do the same.

“Every year it’s inspirational and I look forward to celebrating Australia Day,” he said.

The federal election must be held by late May.

By Dominic Giannini GIANNINI and Andrew BROWN, AAP