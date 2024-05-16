Letter to the Editor: Unfair treatment of Gumma property owner



DEAR News Of The Area,

I READ with interest the story, ‘Dream Gumma Property turns to nightmare after neighbour disputes’, in the Nambucca Valley News Of The Area on Friday 10 May 2024.

It would appear from the facts of the story, that Peter Wright has been treated very poorly by the “local” residents as well as the Nambucca Valley Council.

Mr Wright seems to be trying to make a life for himself and his family and all that he has received in return from all parties involved is hostility.

It would appear that ‘rednecks’ are alive and well in this instance.

Not a very welcoming place for Mr Wright who wants to contribute to the local community and try to make a go of it for himself and his family.

Regards,

Donna BUCHANAN,

Way Way.