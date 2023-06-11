LifeWalk fundraiser boosts SleepBus project for Coffs Harbour

FUNDS raised at the LifeWalk 2023 sponsored walk on Saturday 3 June have put the SleepBus for Coffs Harbour project’s goal of raising $100,000 within sight.

The SleepBus project was founded by advocate for the homeless Doris Rake (Cowan) and is enthusiastically supported by LifeHouse Care, who run LIfeWalk.



The current total raised across several events and donations is now standing at over $90,000, meaning the big goal of purchasing a SleepBus for the community at $100,000 is almost achieved.

Supporting Saturday’s fundraiser, 171 people turned up at Gallows Beach for LifeWalk in service of helping the homeless, and those at risk of being homeless, in and around Coffs Harbour.

In a heart-warming show of community spirit, 46 volunteers also gave up their Saturday morning to kick off the walk with live music, bacon and egg rolls, barista-made coffee and cinnamon donuts en route, and to greet walkers at the finish line at Boambee Bay Reserve with a sausage sizzle.

Since Doris launched her vision for a SleepBus in Coffs in March 2023, the project has been well supported across Coffs Harbour for its practical solution to homelessness.

A purpose-built bus, it is fitted out with nineteen private sleeping pods so that rough sleepers can get a safe and sound night’s sleep, contributing to improved mental health and a chance to catch their breath and plan their next steps.

Having shared her vision with LifeHouse Care, the charity saw it as a good fit: LifeHouse Care is all about meeting people where they’re at and helping them with their next steps.

LifeHouse Care Community Engagement Officer Matt Harris told News Of The Area, “SleepBus is not the whole solution, but it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s an immediate answer to help people with urgent needs, while we work together as a community to find a long-term solution.”

Thanks to those who turned up on the day and generous contributions from local businesses and individuals, LifeWalk is so close to hitting its fundraising goal, he said.

“It’s not too late to help get this over the line.”

You can also donate through lifewalk.org.au until 30 June.

“With over 700 people sleeping rough every night in the Coffs Harbour LGA alone, answers – both short and long term – are certainly needed,” said Matt Harris.

“And what this weekend’s LifeWalk has shown, is that the people of Coffs Harbour are willing to stand up and do something, together, for those doing it toughest in our community.”

Doris is determined to hit the target “as soon as possible”.

“I have a few presentations in the coming week, and I hope we will reach the target very soon so that Coffs Harbour SleepBus can be ordered, have its fit-out and be rolled out by Christmas,” she told NOTA.

“Watch out for news on a trivia night we’re holding at King Tide Brewery,” she said.

By Andrea FERRARI