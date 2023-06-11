The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023 is coming to Coffs Harbour

THE Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023, the flagship event for the organisation’s anniversary marking 100 years of service to those who have sacrificed, arrives in Coffs Harbour on Friday 30 June and Coffs Coast Legacy has been planning a suitably celebratory occasion.

Beginning in Pozieres, France in the lead up to ANZAC Day in 2023, the Centenary Torch travelled around the world, and will be stopping at all 45 Legacy clubs.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

His Royal Highness, King Charles III, gave The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay a royal welcome when it visited Buckingham Palace, marking the start of its journey through London before landing in Australia.

The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023 presented by Defence Health has now begun its six-month journey around Australia.

Coffs Coast Legacy Community Liaison Jane Sury told News Of The Area, “It will arrive in Coffs Harbour on Friday 30 June, where local Legacy Beneficiaries, Veterans, Legatees and representatives from local ex-Service organisations will proudly carry the torch on a ten kilometre route around our beautiful town.”

The Relay will culminate in the lighting of the Cauldron at the Cenotaph in Coffs Harbour.

“Our Mayor, Councillor Paul Amos, will be opening the relay opposite the Big Banana and the relay will culminate with our Patron, Mark Donaldson VC, lighting the Centenary Cauldron at the Cenotaph at C.ex in the city.

“We are encouraging the Coffs Coast community to attend this special service or cheer us along on the relay route.

“One of our oldest torchbearers at 96 and Legacy widow of 30 years, Kath Cochrane, will proudly be representing our World War II widows.

“Our young families and Junior Legatees will also be Torchbearers on the day, representing the generations that have been part of the Legacy family.

“We need your help and support to make this event a success, which in turn will help us to keep the promise to our veterans’ families,” said Jane.

“The organisers of the Torch Relay, Perfect Events, still need volunteers in our area so please call the Legacy office if you can help on 1300 LEGACY (534 229).”

The momentous milestone marks a history of kindness which begun in 1923, when Legacy made a promise to help veterans’ families carry on with their lives after the loss or injury of their loved one.

It was a simple promise that Legacy keeps today; providing the same stability, guidance, and assistance that a partner would normally provide to his or her family.

By Andrea FERRARI