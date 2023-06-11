Coffs Harbour projects by Lipman win 2023 Northern Regions Building Awards

LIPMAN, the NSW-based construction company with a long and proud history of working in the Mid North Coast, has won three awards at the 2023 Master Builders Association (MBA) Northern Region Building Awards.

“We are thrilled to have been considered for three awards this year,” Darren Ferguson, Region Manager, North Coast (Lipman) told News Of The Area.



The Coffs Day Hospital project was first place winner in the Commercial Projects $1million – $3million category.

Lipman’s TAFE Connected Learning Points Program (CLP) was also a winner in the Commercial Projects $15million – $20million category, which included the Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

Lipman’s Flood Recovery village project in Lismore won both the Commercial Projects $25 – 30million category and the Judges Award.

“Coffs Day Hospital is an important piece of infrastructure for the community, and we’re delighted to see it recognised,” said Darren.

“The TAFE Connected Learning rollout was a broad project encompassing media room upgrades to Coffs Harbour Campus amongst over 200 regional hubs across the state.

“What we are most proud of there, though, is the utilisation of trade partners from the Coffs Coast region to carry out their work.

“Their support was pivotal to the success of that program.

“We would also like to congratulate our long-standing trade partner from Woolgoolga, Fine Form Precast, for being awarded North Coast Subcontractor of the Year.

“Their contribution on projects on all over the North Coast is significant and we were pleased to see the judging panel agree with our nomination on their behalf,” said Darren.

Lipman’s Northern Rivers Recovery villages projects also took out the Judges Special Award.

“These projects exemplified community-led recovery, bringing the best local trade partners to the table and expedite vital community resources for a region in need,” Darren said.

“We were pleased to see our small part in this recognised, but the recognition should extend to the numerous local trade partners that worked tirelessly to get this done.”

By Andrea FERRARI