Lionesses roar in nine goal thriller



THE Coffs United Lionesses overpowered the Woolgoolga Wildcats 7-2 in the North Coast Premier League last Saturday at Forsyth Park, cementing their grip on second place.

The Lionesses were stunned early by their third-placed rivals, who opened the scoring in the sixth minute.

Jesse Beresford’s perfectly directed header from a recycled corner showed their intent and gave Woolgoolga a 1-0 lead.

The advantage was short-lived as Georgia Silvy fired back with a thunderous strike from a free kick that found the roof of the net.

In a thrilling, back-and-forth contest, Woolgoolga’s Chloe Webb reclaimed the lead by pouncing on a loose ball in the penalty area to score.

Once again, Silvy equalised for the Lionesses.

She bulldozed through two tackles, dribbled past the last defender and coolly slotted the ball into the corner.

On the stroke of halftime, Ally Gadd added her magic to the mix.

A dazzling run down the right wing ended with a close-range finish past the advancing Woolgoolga goalkeeper, making it 3-2 at the break.

While spectators revelled in the first half’s five-goal spectacle, Lionesses coach Nathan Silvy focused on tightening up the defence and maintaining possession after the break.

“The girls put in a mixed performance in the first half, with mistakes and easy turnovers letting Woolgoolga into the game,” he said.

Coach Silvy’s halftime team talk paid off as the Lionesses emerged with added vigour, scoring four unanswered goals.

“The most pleasing part of the game was the way the girls responded in the second half with superior teamwork and attacking flair to take complete control of the game.

“It was also pleasing to see the girls take their chances in front of goal with Georgia Silvy putting four goals away, Ally Gadd two and Jordan Maddalena one.”

The attacking trio of Gadd on the right, Silvy on the left, and Maddalena in the number nine position has terrorised defenders all season.

The stats back it up.

Silvy (fourteen goals) sits second in the Golden Boot race, Gadd (eleven goals) is third, and Maddalena (eight goals) is fifth.

Urunga Raiders’ hot shot striker Kate Jandzio-Fry remains the top scorer with seventeen goals.

Next up, the Lionesses make the short trip to Sawtell for a Round 18 clash, with a 3pm kickoff at Toormina Oval tomorrow, Saturday, 3 August.

The Wildcats will host the Orara Valley Dingoes and Urunga has the bye.

By David WIGLEY