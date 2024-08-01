Panthers juniors play for the love of the game



THEY may not play for premiership points but the Sawtell Panthers Under 10s are some of the most enthusiastic young players you will ever see.

The Panthers side played their final home game of the season at Rex Hardaker Oval last weekend, having enjoyed a season of Saturday mornings playing the game they love.

You couldn’t tell they weren’t officially keeping score, as the Panthers players gave it their all against the Bowraville Tigers.

Panthers Under 10s assistant coach and LeagueSafe trainer Daniel Andronicus, said to see the young players having fun was the most important thing on a Saturday morning.

“Respect and teamwork are the two biggest things we teach them, and then to try,” he said.

“Put in effort, but the main part is just having fun – they have fun when they do try.”

Andronicus said it was rewarding watching the young players grow up on the field.

“Watching them develop, watching them grow and not just as players but as little adults – you see their personalities develop.

“My son in particular, he’s come out of his shell a lot from the first year to where he is now.

“It’s been a big lift for him and done wonders.”

By Aiden BURGESS