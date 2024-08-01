Sawtell Golf Club hosts Hickory Golf Championship





SAWTELL Golf Club has hosted a NSW Championship in which vintage clubs were required to play.

The Hickory Golf Championship saw players using a set of antique hickory shafted clubs from the early 20th century.

Sawtell’s Club Professional Brendan Barnes, was part of the winning team that took out the Canadian Foursomes event.

“I won with the captain of Bonville Tony O’Rourke, with 74 off the stick,” he said.

“On Monday and Tuesday was the main event, 36 holes stroke, [which] had 24 starters.

“The winner was Tim Sayers with scores of 71 and 72.

“Todd Le Grand ran second with scores of 76 and 74 and I ran third with 79 and 76.”

Barnes said it was fun to play in hickory tournaments.

“Hickory is a USA wood introduced in the early 1900s.

“The [clubs] are fun to use and you need a smooth swing to get results – and it is fun to dress up.

“Les Browne from Sydney is the head organiser and does a fantastic job and he assists new players to get the right equipment.”

The Australian Hickory Shaft Open Championships will be held in September at Manly Warringah and Cromer Golf Clubs.

By Aiden BURGESS