Lions Club – Volunteers Donate Comfort To Hospital Patients

THE Lions Club of Soldiers Point is made up of a group of dedicated locals all working hard, volunteering their time to make our community a better one.

Recently the Soldiers Point Lions Club donated $3564.20 to Tomaree Community Hospital for the purchase of two much-needed chair/beds.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Lesley Wright, president of the Soldiers Point Lions Club told News Of The Area, “as soon as they arrived and were unpacked, one went immediately into service”.

These chairs are ideal for patients who are confined to a chair for long periods by containing pressure-relieving memory foam, and an integrated air cell in the seat for maximal pressure relief.

The mobility of the chairs means that these patients can now be wheeled outside to the garden for some sunlight and fresh air.

The chairs have a contoured backrest with lumbar and lateral support, angled armrests, and adjustable wings and neck pillow to ensure maximum comfort and postural support.

The flexible tilting mechanisms and high leg-rest elevation reduce fluid accumulation in patients for whom this is a problem, and the simple reclining mechanism and large push handle make the chairs easy for staff to operate.

The Soldiers Point Lions is the only Lions Club in the Nelson Bay area and has been here since 1978 working hard raising money, all of which goes to local charities.

The club also assists with disaster relief, not only locally but across Australia and overseas.

“So far this year we have raised $14,532 for such donations,” said Lesley.

For more information phone 0490 060 943 or email soldierspointlionsclub@gmail.com

By Marian SAMPSON