Local artist seeks partner for public art installation

ARTIST Mark Wojcik has put the call out for local businesses and community organisations to partner with on the installation of a Port Stephens-based art project.

The project consists of photos taken at various locations around Port Stephens highlighting wildlife, landscapes and people, a short story detailing Mark’s changing relationship with his childhood hometown of Nelson Bay, and a map detailing the locations of each of the photos.



“The project deals with some great themes which appeal to a wide audience – encouraging exploration in nature, nostalgia and our changing relationship with the places we grew up,” Mark told News Of The Area.

“Ideally, the project would be a permanent or semipermanent installation – perhaps at the start of a Tomaree National Park bushwalking trail, in a hotel foyer, a shopfront or external wall of a local business, or in another public space.”

Mark hopes the project will bring cultural vibrance to the area in which it is installed and encourage more visitors.

Mark Wojcik is a Newcastle-based creative working across a range of media, including film photography, books and video.

Previous projects include the ‘2hrsnorth’ group exhibition documenting the suburbs of Newcastle – shown at the Newcastle Museum, and the ‘Da-Le!’ ~ A Journey Through Latin America’ exhibition and book launch – shown at Studio 21 in Hamilton and Equium Social in Mayfield.

If you’d like to discuss this opportunity with the artist directly, please contact him via info@huskephemera.com or @husk.ephemera on Facebook or Instagram.