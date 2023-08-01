Local Bulahdelah resident celebrates 100th birthday

MAVIS Everingham of Bulahdelah celebrated her 100th birthday last week.

Born in Coolongolook in 1923, she lived in Dyer’s Crossing and Nabiac for most of her younger years.



After marrying Jim she relocated to Bulahdelah in1948, where she has lived since.

The eldest of five children, she has outlived all her siblings.

Having lived through most significant events in modern history including during her formative years, the depression and many wars, Myall Coast NOTA asked what the secret to a long life was?

Mavis said “just clean living”.

“Throughout my life I have never smoked or drank alcohol and have always loved my house, which I kept clean and tidy, and of course my family.”

Mavis also told Myall Coast NOTA that “I’ve lived a long life for my family and have really loved watching extended family grow up.

“I’ve always lived for my family and this was the greatest thing in life,” said Mavis.

With three children, five grandchildren, nine great children and one great-great grandchild and still counting, it was a special time when the family gathered round to celebrate Mavis’s latest milestone with lots of laughter, stories and memories.

She is affectionately known to her entire extended family as ‘Nan’.

One of her daughters Diane said “Mum always had a routine that would be followed daily and we were thankful for that.

“She was always loveable and kind-hearted and lived for her family.”

To celebrate this milestone event certificates were received from His Majesty King Charles III, Australian Governor General David Hurley, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, NSW Premier Chris Minns, NSW Governor Margaret Beazley, Federal member for Lyne, David Gillespie and NSW MLA Greg Piper.

When asked if she would like to live to 200, Mavis said “I hope so”, with a laugh.

“I’ve still got a few years ahead of me.”

By John SAHYOUN