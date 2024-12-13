Local consortium sets sights on raising $100k for Bellingen’s hospital



“IT all depends on you” is the clarion call to the community from a consortium of groups formed to raise $100,000 for Bellinger River District Hospital.

It’s an ambitious goal, but the group’s members are driven by the hospital’s “wish list” of much needed equipment.



They’re confident of the community’s generosity in supporting their stall set up in the center of Bellingen.

The consortium consists of The Bellingen Lions Club, The Bellingen Rotary Club, The Bellingen Hospital Action Group, The Coffs Coast Freemasons, The Australian Lions Foundation and Club Urunga.

“We’re just waiting on agreement from other similar community groups,” Lions Club of Bellingen Treasurer Jim Forbes told News Of The Area.

Their $100,000 goal is unanimous.

“All the groups have collaborated in this goal and expect to be able to donate the required funds in late February in order to purchase a new ultrasound machine, a new electric wheelchair, and possibly a new bed or two,” he said.

The Bellingen Lions and The Bellingen Hospital Action Group are running a major raffle alongside the street cake stall.

Prizes have been donated by local businesses in town.

The Bellingen Rotary Club is running a Grocery Dash Raffle with Bellingen IGA as a further fundraiser.

“But all this depends on you, the community buying raffle tickets and cakes,” Mr Forbes said.

The Lions Christmas raffle and cakes stall is set up outside News Extra Bellingen Newsagency on Hyde Street operating Monday – Fridays from 9am to 3pm and Saturdays from 9am to 12pm.

The raffle will be drawn on Monday, 23 December, at noon.

By Andrea FERRARI

