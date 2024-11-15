Local feature at Multi Class Para Swimming Day



SWIMMING North Coast (SNC) conducted its annual Multi Class Para Swimming Day at South Grafton in October.

This event is designed to show young swimmers with disabilities and their families that there are some great opportunities to become more involved in the sport on the Mid North Coast.

This year’s guest swimmer was Maddie McTernan, who is now based on the Gold Coast but started her paralympic journey in Coffs Harbour.

Maddie was interviewed by SNC development committee member, Helen Phipps, who has known Maddie since she was a member of Coffs Harbour Swimming Club.

Maddie, proudly wearing her Australian team uniform, showed her medals achieved at various swim events including the Tokyo and Paris Paralympics.

“Young swimmers were impressed with medals and were keen to be photographed alongside this impressive young lady,” President Swimming North Coast Ann Pilkie told News Of The Area.

“Maddie encouraged young swimmers to always work to be the best they possibly could be.

“She said that although she had been to two Paralympics and a World Championship, she believed if she keeps trying she can still achieve more.”

Guest speaker for the meeting was Michael Anderson OAM, the Para Pathways Manager for Swimming Australia.

Michael, a successful past Paralympic swimmer, also started his career on the Mid North Coast, in Bellingen.

“Michael was able to explain clearly all about the classification process, how it works and how to get started,” Ann said.

He was available all day to answer specific questions from parents, carers and swimmers.

The swimmers were keen to get involved with pool activities under the guidance of Head Coach, Michael Abel from Stroud Seals Swim Club.

Swimmers were divided into groups based on their swimming experience.

With help from assistant coach Helen Phipps and swim teacher Karina Plunkett all received appropriate coaching in strokes and skills.

The day concluded with a fun team based mini swim meet.

For the first time, Swimming NSW could arrange classification opportunities at the venue, meaning that local swimmers had the opportunity to get classified without the long travel to Sydney.

A number of swimmers and their families embraced this opportunity and some also stayed on to participate in the day’s activities.

“This combined venture was a great success resulting in us having the largest group of swimmers attending,” Ann said.

All participants received certificates, presented by Michael Anderson.

Andrea FERRARI

