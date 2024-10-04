Local health staff finalists in 2024 NSW Health Awards



TWO programs driven by staff at Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) have been named finalists for the 2024 NSW Health Awards.

Now in their 26th year, the awards acknowledge the personalised, sustainable, and digitally enabled programs that contribute to the wellbeing of patients and the community.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Daalbirrwirr Gamambigu (Safe Children) model of care is among 42 finalists from across the state competing for the Excellence in Aboriginal Healthcare Award for their work in providing culturally safe care to Aboriginal children and their families.

A team of Aboriginal, paediatric and child protection staff from MNCLHD and Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network developed the program and ran training workshops for NSW Health clinicians and hospital workers.

The model of care is now used in procedural and mandatory training processes across MNCLHD, contributing to a more positive patient experience as they access healthcare.

MNCLHD also partnered with Justice Health, the Forensic Mental Health Network, NSW Health Pathology and NSW Health in the NSW Dried Blood Spot Validation Study that has been named a finalist in the Health Innovation Award.

This first of its kind project aims to make Dried Blood Spot testing a standard diagnostic tool and, if successful, will change how testing is offered for people at risk of hepatitis C.

Acting MNCLHD Chief Executive Jill Wong said she was proud of the achievements of the local finalists who have been recognised for their passion and dedication.

“Our finalists in this year’s awards reflect the incredible innovation and compassion that our teams provide to our patients and the local community, carers and their families,” Ms Wong said.

“We are incredibly proud of these two finalists and it’s wonderful to see them publicly recognised for the work they are doing to improve our healthcare system.”

NSW Health Secretary Susan Pearce AM said, “These awards are a chance to recognise our incredible healthcare staff and volunteers, across the public health system.

“I congratulate the finalists, but I also want to acknowledge the work being done across the system every day, by our teams of doctors, nurses, midwives, allied health and support staff.”

The finalists and winners will be celebrated at the NSW Health Awards ceremony, which will be held on Thursday 24 October at the International Convention Centre in Sydney.

By Andrea FERRARI

