Coffs Karenni community celebrates Deeku festival



ALMOST the entire Karenni community of Coffs Harbour gathered at the Cavanbah Hall on Saturday, 21 September, to celebrate the Deeku festival.

This long-standing tradition celebrates the story of how different tribes in the Karenni State united to revolt against their persecutors in Burma (now Myanmar).



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Karenni people showed great tenacity during this period, but also credit the success of their campaign to sticky rice.

They cooked the rice and packed it in a triangle shape using green leaves, then tied it in bundles of three to give to their soldiers for sustenance.

The Deeku rice packs now symbolise unity, strength and victory.

Coffs Harbour community members who attended the festival were inspired by the passion of the Karenni people.

Traditional dances were performed by both children and adults, national costumes were worn, Karenni instruments were played, and all attendees got to enjoy traditional food – including, of course, sticky rice.

The Karenni community in Coffs Harbour has grown to 100 people, which includes four families who arrived in February this year.

The majority came from refugee camps on the Thai border where they were either born or had lived for many years.

They are passionate about continuing to celebrate their culture and sharing it with the Coffs Harbour community.

They are also hopeful of support to erect a permanent pole at a location in Coffs Harbour to celebrate another cultural event, the Kay Htoe Boe festival, which is celebrated in April.

By Andrea FERRARI