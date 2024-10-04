Koala rescues ramp up as weather warms



A COFFS COAST koala recently had a lucky midnight escape after navigating a busy intersection on Mastracolas Rd, just off the Pacific Highway near Park Beach Plaza.

Nicknamed Caramello by those on the ground, the adult male had to be carefully recovered with the combined efforts of both WIRES and the State Emergency Service (SES) in a coordinated late-night rescue.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Suffering from chlamydia, the koala has since been taken into temporary care for treatment.

WIRES warns the warmer months of spring and summer are high-traffic times for koalas who become more active, keen to travel further distances to mate or establish new territory.

Young koalas are also leaving their mothers to find a home of their own.

Being nocturnal, koalas are most active between dusk and dawn.

During the last financial year, there were 873 koalas reported to WIRES across NSW, 56 of those local to the Mid North Coast.

The numbers are up on figures from the previous year when 612 call outs were made across the state (33 locally).

Reports covered situations including unsuitable environment, car collisions, chlamydia, habitat loss, or dog attacks.

A young female koala from Gleniffer, nicknamed Buster Rose, has also been given a second chance thanks to WIRES rescuers after receiving emergency surgery in Woolgoolga to remove a damaged eye.

Mid North Coast koala coordinator for WIRES and veterinary nurse, Zaiga, said the animal is making a steady recovery.

“We thought she just had chlamydia, but when we looked at her eye she must have had either a stick injury or been in a fight,” Zaiga said.

“So we had to take the eye out, eventually she’ll go back out into nature, but they can survive quite well with only one eye.

“People are going to see koalas moving around more, but that doesn’t always mean they’re sick.

“However, we do ask that the public takes care when driving to be aware of koala zones.”

The Mid North Coast WIRES branch is calling for more volunteers to help with all native wildlife species.

The next Mid North Coast Rescue and Immediate Care Course (RICC) is coming up on November 23.

To register visit wires.org.au.

If you see an injured animal please report it to the WIRES 24/7 rescue office on 1300 094 737.

