OAM recognition for Mercers for services to horse racing



JANICE Mercer has been presented with her Order of Australia Medal by NSW Governor Margaret Beazley during a presentation ceremony at Government House, Sydney.

Janice and her late husband Merv were recognised in the King’s Birthday 2024 Honours and Awards for service to thoroughbred racing on the Mid North Coast.



Married for 67 years, the couple were dedicated members of the Coffs Racing Club.

“She was always there beside Merv, supporting where she could,” Carlie Wrobel said of her grandmother.

“Whether it be growing colourful and pretty petunias in front of the winning post, whipper snipping where Merv would mow, cleaning up after race days or sewing curtains for the Merv Mercer Auditorium, Janice was always there, lending her generous helping hand.”

Janice has been a part of the Coffs Racing Club since 1966, when the couple were racehorse breeders and owners.

Their children were raised around the racetrack and it wasn’t uncommon to see their grandchildren all dressed up in Janice’s famous knitted cardigans and bonnets.

Some family members have carried on Merv’s legacy through their own racing endeavours.

“Before losing Merv in November 2023, Janice used to cut all of the onions, butter the bread and help cook the barbeque that they supplied free of charge for race day stewards,” Ms Wrobel said.

“It was funded from the cans and bottles they passionately collected after race meets.

“Glamorous tasks or not, Janice matched Merv’s commitment to the Coffs Harbour Racing Club at every opportunity she could.”

In Sydney to accept the OAMs, Janice was supported by her three children, Malcolm, Robyn and Mark and their families, and shed a tear when accepting the medal on her husband’s behalf.

“Travelling to Sydney to accept our medals was not only inspiring but motivating, mingling with the many everyday Australians who make our country amazing,” Janice told the News Of The Area.

“The whole experience has been a true privilege and one that will not be forgotten quickly.”

By Andrea FERRARI

