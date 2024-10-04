Letter to the Editor: Residents clearly opposed to residential



DEAR News Of The Area,

AN excellent and most comprehensive overview of the litany of neglected State-owned assets in Coffs Harbour from Ms Anne Leonard (NOTA 20/09).

Thankfully the recent poll showing that 70 percent of residents are vehemently opposed to privately-owned residential development at the Jetty should stop the continuation of this land abuse.

It will however be interesting to see if our new band of councillors, led by National party members, have the community’s interest at heart or will Coffs Harbour’s most lucrative industry (land development) continue to be managed by the State and the white shoe brigade.

Regards,

Bob HARRIS,

Coffs Harbour.