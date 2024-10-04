Keeping dogs away from endangered species nests



SAWTELLIANS are urged to be vigilant when walking with or where there are dogs, to protect nesting endangered and threatened shorebirds.

There are currently a number of Pied and Sooty Oyster Catcher pairs nesting on eggs at “Southies” on the Bongil sand spit.



Both birds are special to the area and are threatened species.

A pair of critically endangered Beach Stone Curlews have also been recently sighted on the spit.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has built clearly signed fences around each nesting pair to exclude humans.

However, they are not dog or vermin proof.

Volunteers have also placed signs at Bonville Creek entrances on the Sawtell side including the caravan park, Boronia Park and Micks Retreat which clearly indicate to people heading to the spit to avoid the nesting birds and that dogs are not allowed across the creek.

“It is heartbreaking to have witnessed dogs running all over the sand spit over the past couple of days including within the fenced areas where the birds are sitting on eggs,” a resident told the News Of The Area.

“Some people are not aware of the National Park across the creek but others ignore the laws in place to protect wildlife.”

Pied Oyster Catchers typically reuse a nest site over many years and will rarely shift their territory.

Clutch sizes average two eggs.

They are listed as vulnerable to extinction in NSW and the population on the NSW North Coast between Ballina and Sawtell has decreased rapidly since the 1990s.

Sooty Oyster Catchers are also listed as vulnerable to extinction in NSW with very few breeding pairs in the state.

Destruction of eggs or chicks or interference from humans and dogs can compromise the breeding success of a pair for the entire season.

With the imminent arrival of beautiful Little Terns (also endangered), the NPWS asks people to report any dog sightings by calling 02 6652 0900.

By Andrew VIVIAN