Local Land Services warn of wild dog threat



NORTH Coast Local Land Services has received five reports of domestic dogs being attacked and killed by wild dogs in the last two months.

Unfortunately, this is an all-too-common occurrence at this time of year and although wild dogs can attack domestic dogs at any time, January to April is the time most attacks occur.

“These were beloved pets minding their own business on their own property and the impact on owners of their pet being attacked or killed cannot be underestimated,” Dean Chamberlain, Team Leader, Invasive Pests said.

This is the time of the year – leading into the breeding season – when you will hear plenty of howling as wild dogs are establishing and maintaining their breeding territories.

Domestic dogs are seen as an intruder and threat and so become a target for wild dogs.

“I have heard stories of wild dogs enticing domestic dogs away from their yards by acting friendly in a playful manner and for the domestic dog to be attacked by several wild dogs waiting further away,” Dean said.

Most wild dog attacks are fatal due to the severity of the injuries inflicted on the domestic dogs and any that do survive require considerable veterinary care.

To reduce the risks of attacks from wild dogs, ensure your dog is secure in a dog proof fence or cage, particularly at night.

Don’t let your dog wander from your sight when you are out and about on your property, there have been reports of wild dogs attacking working dogs when mustering cattle.

Don’t leave uneaten dog food about.

For further support and advice please contact the North Coast Local Land Services Biosecurity team on 1300 795 299.