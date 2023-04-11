Local MP Kate Washington joins historic NSW Cabinet

LOCAL State Member Kate Washington was officially sworn into the historic NSW Cabinet of the new Minns Labor Government in Sydney on Wednesday, 5 April.

Ms Washington joined the historically diverse cabinet with dual portfolios as Minister for Families and Communities and Minister for Disability Inclusion, after being part of the Shadow Cabinet for seven years.



“I am incredibly honoured, and looking forward to the important work that needs to be done, having held these responsibilities as Shadow Minister, I have an understanding of the complexities and challenges in what lies ahead,” Ms Washington told NOTA.

“The current state of the child protection system in NSW is not achieving the outcomes that vulnerable families deserve,” Ms Washington said, adding, “the Minns Labor Government puts vulnerable kids at the heart of its decision-making.”

On Disability Inclusion, Ms Washington said, “I will work with Bill Shorten to make the NDIS work better for everyone, with a significant focus on increasing employment for people with disabilities,” referring to the Federal Minister for NDIS and Government Services.

When asked how her Cabinet positions impact her role as Member for Port Stephens, Ms Washington affirmed, “My primary role is as the Member for Port Stephens, and I will never forget that; I will always be there for them.

“It’s also good that our community will have a voice at the most powerful table in the State.”

Ms Washington’s family watched as Kate and the new Minns Cabinet, historic in having 50 percent female Ministers, were sworn in by NSW Governor Margaret Beazley.

“It’s great that our Cabinet finally reflects our community, with a range of ethnicities and geographical origins, it is a truly representative cabinet,” Ms Washington reflected.

“Whilst I am a Minister, I still want people to keep calling me ‘Kate’,” Ms Washington said, after a “whirlwind

By Thomas O’KEEFE