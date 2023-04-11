‘Meet the Producers’ along the Autumn Great Lakes Food Trail

FOODIES, families and discerning wine connoisseurs alike will find plenty to do after Easter these holidays, with the Great Lakes Food Trail returning on Sunday, 16 April.

Food producers along the Trail look forward to welcoming visitors to sample and purchase their goods, with ‘hubs’ located at Bulahdelah, Topi/Bungwahl, Wootton and Forster.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The Food Trail usually brings around 1000 people to the area,” Deputy President of the Great Lakes Food Trail, Dale Bradshaw told NOTA, highlighting the importance of the event for the region’s economy.

“You can visit all in one day, taking about an hour from Bulahdelah to Forster, plus time to stop at locations along the way,” Mr Bradshaw told NOTA.

The full gamut of gourmet foodstuffs can be discussed and experienced, such as the wine from Old Inn Road at Bulahdelah, cheese from Barrington Coast Creamery, and the market garden and sheep products at Yeo Farm.

Consumers can range from The Coastal Brewing Company in Forster, where beer is centre-stage, to the undulating Great Lakes Paddocks at Wootton, or see the alpacas at Topi Open Range Farm, where several more local producers await, ready to chat and offer visitors chances to try and buy top quality local farm produce.

“The producers are very excited to be welcoming locals and visitors to their farms and businesses,” Sue Williams, President of the Food Trail, told NOTA.

“The Great Lakes Food Trail gives people the opportunity to hear, see first-hand and ask producers and providores questions, an experience the whole family can learn from and enjoy.”

After losing three years to poor weather and COVID, the Food Trail is now in its seventh year, and, as Mrs Williams told NOTA, “People can garner a greater understanding of the region’s produce and, at the same time, help raise awareness, stimulate demand and strengthen markets for producers and providores of the Great Lakes/Barrington Coast region.”

More information can be found on the Great Lakes Food Trail website at https://www.thegreatlakesfoodtrailnsw.com.au/.

By Thomas O’KEEFE