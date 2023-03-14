Locals supporting Summer Beach Hop

WHEN the team at John Logan Entertainment (JLE) decided to launch the Summer Beach Hop way back in 2019, they knew it would take the support of other organisations to make it work.

“If we really wanted this to work and become a regular part of the local event landscape, draw visitors and entertain everyone, we needed local groups and organisations to get behind it,” organiser John Logan offered this week.

“First person to put their hand up was Stewart ‘Stoo’ Copeland from the Advanced Motoring Club of Coffs Harbour.

“Stewart was keen to have a showcase event for the club and committed early in the piece.

“We have previously mentioned Kim Towner from Harbourside Markets, but Kim also came on board with infrastructure and logistics support which was so crucial in the early days.

“However, it wouldn’t be a retro music event without dancers and music, and to round out the support, Kristy Pursch from Coffs Coast Lindy Hop, Ash Ross from Julie Ross Dance Studio and local band The Drive-Ins came on board as well and we want to thank them for their unwavering support,” he added.

The Summer Beach Hop kicks off on Saturday March 18.

As has also been well documented, the weekend has now grown to four events thanks to major sponsor Coffs Coast Kia.

The fun begins on Saturday morning at 10am with a smaller boutique event on the Coffs Jetty Foreshores.

Dubbed ‘Models on the Beach’ it is supported by Observatory Apartments featuring classic cars, Lindy Hop Dancers, and the Bad Sneakers Duo, followed by Tommy Memphis at 4pm at C.ex Coffs Harbour, then the Forever Olivia Show, also at C.ex, at 8pm.

On Sunday 19 March, all eyes are on the Harbourside Markets for a big day starting at 9am.

“It’s a big weekend and the weather looks like it will be good,” said John.

For more information visit www.summerbeachhop.com.au.