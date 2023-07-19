Location, location, Toormina

ADDRESS: 3 Coorabin Crescent, Toormina NSW 2452

CATEGORY: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car spaces

LAND: 1100m2

PRICE: $789,000

BUILT in 1977 this three-bedroom property is all about the location.

The home is a mere 350m from all that Toormina Centro has to offer plus Toormina Medical Centre, Aldi, Toormina Library, Toormina Hotel, and public transport.

It is also just a short drive to stunning Sawtell Beach and beautiful Boambee Bay.

The home, set on a 1100.2sqm block, has had updates but still has some lovely original features such as leadlight glass in the entry with unique wallpaper feature wall and beautiful timber floorboards.

The three substantial bedrooms can be found off the hallway, they each have built-in wardrobes, security window screens and ceiling fans.

Also off the hallway is the bathroom and separate toilet that are both in original, but great condition.

To the left of the entry, is the light-filled, large, carpeted loungeroom that has an air-conditioning unit and sliding door to the front patio.

Moving on from here you will find the dining room, which leads to the kitchen with electric appliances that was renovated a few years ago – it has so much pantry and cupboard space you will wonder if you will be able to fill them all.

Off the kitchen is another living area or informal dining area, from here you can access the breezeway between the house and the double lock-up garage that has a storage area at the rear.

Behind the garage is the laundry with the bonus of a second toilet and shower, great for using after spending the day gardening or for the home handyman who likes to tinker around the house.

Adjacent is the enclosed, sizable, screened sunroom providing a lovely spot for entertaining or simply relaxing all year round, no matter what the weather is doing.

The property also has the bonus of a bore and there is side access through to the rear yard, where you will find a single lock-up garage as well as garden shed.

The fully-fenced backyard is level and large enough to potentially add a granny flat (subject to council approval) for an extended family member, or use as an investment for extra income.

This property is a great starter for those looking to enter the market, or even for the downsizer who is wanting a level property on a large block.

For more information phone UNREAL Estate’s Kim McGinty or Chris Hines on 0432 953 796 or 0439 667 719.