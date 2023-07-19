Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

FOR THE WEEK ENDING SUNDAY 16th July 2023.

You couldn’t ask for better weather, and with our course is in the best condition for many years, it was another monster week of golfing events on the Island. Starting on Monday hosting the WGCNC Medal Open Day for over 100 women players, in which Nambucca Ladies Henny Oldenhove and Kerry Shearer both won their respective Divisions – congratulations Ladies!

On Tuesday, we hosted 87 MMNC Veteran Golfers for a Medley Stableford. Division 1 (0 to 18) winner was John Fortesque (15) from Macksville with 35 points on c/b from Colin Cutt (14) from Coffs Harbour and Greg McCoy (6), then Robert Peel (11) from Coffs Harbour with 33 points. In Division 2 (19 to 45), Maria Sanford (33) from Coffs Harbour top scored for the day with 42 points to win from Keith Elphick (22) from Nambucca with 41 points, then Terry Parsons (33) from Dorrigo 39 points on c/b from Michael Bleakley (30) from Urunga. The Ball Rundoen to 32 points. NTP’s to Stephen McNeil on 5, Michael Bleakley on 8, Terry Parsons on 13 and Joe Street on 18. In the new Member’s Medley Stableford competition, Graham Watson (8) won with 34 points on countback from Heather Bunyan, with the ball rundown to 32 points on C/B. NTP’s to Stuart Johnston on 5 and Ross Morpuss on 18.

In the Women’s Single Stableford on Wednesday, Judith Boyle (25) won Division 1 (0 to 29) with 42 points from Kerrie Eichorn (10) with 37 points. Division2 (30 to 45) winner was Shayne Scott (42) with 33 points from Joy Green (37) with 32 points. The ball rundoen to 28 points. NTP’s to Lyn Parkes & Wendy Avery on 5, Kerrie Eichorn on 13 and the Pro Pin on 18.

Over 100 players for Thursday’s Medley Stableford, with Greg McCoy (4) making the most of the great conditions having a great round with 44 points to easily win Division 1 (0 to 15) from Deepak Singh (12) from Gungahlin Lakes with 38 points. Division 2 (16 to 21) was won by Scott Burley (19) with 35 points on c/b from Steve Frost (16). Rodney Boyd (33) won Division 3 (22 to 45) with 37 points from Leslie Mohr (25) with 36 points. The Ball Rundown to 32 points on c/b. Stuart Hughes won the Longest Putt on 2 and the NTP on 5, other NTP’s going to Nathon Ison on 7 Trent Jones (Coffs Harbour) on 8, Philip Mander won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Greg McCoy won Stu’s ball on 15 and Stephen McNeil won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Another bumper field on Saturday for a 4BBB Medley Stableford won by Mick Doherty (Orchard Hills) & Steven Mullineaux (Camden Lakeside) with 46 points from Robert Reid & Kevin Mulhall 45 points on c/b from Trevor Peter & Trevor Hopkins and Trevor Wilson-Brown & Andrew Bagust. The Ball rundown to 41 points on c/b. NTP’s to Andrew Bagust on 5, Trevor Hopkins on 7, Trevor Peter on 8, David Wilson on 13, Robert Reid on 15 and Philip Mander pocketed the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

On Sunday, we played a qualifer for the Keno Mixed 2 Person Ambrose, won by Dianne O’Leary & Troy Herbert (5.5) with 61.5 from Henny Oldenhove & Urpo Ylinen (9) with 62. The Ball rundown to 63.75. NTP’s to Henny Oldenhove on 5, Stephen Kimber on 13, Greg Smith & Dianne O’Leary on 18.

We are hosting our inaugural “Handiskins” Competition commencing 22nd July, and encourage members of all handicap abilities to register at the Bar for this exciting format of handicap Stableford play – Just ask Ray or myself for your invitation & information pack.

See you on the Island.

By Geoffrey McCANN