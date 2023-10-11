Lodge Myall Hosts Open Day for Public

OPEN doors and a chance for demystification was available to the public at the Tea Gardens Masonic Centre on Saturday, 7 October on Myall Street.

Recently consecrated as Lodge Myall 1058, Freemasons from the area interacted with curious citizens and visitors to explain the deep, long history of the Masonic movement, as well as to remind locally-based Masons that they do have a ‘daylight’ lodge in their area.



The Freemasons proudly host one of the oldest, and largest, fraternal organisations in the world, the origins of which are lost to time and history, but stem from the ambitious legacies of medieval Europe.

“It is understood that Freemasonry developed from the stonemasons who designed and constructed Europe’s castles and cathedrals,” Geoff Williams, Worshipful Master of Lodge Myall, told NOTA.

“The workers would live on-site in ‘lodges’ and, as construction projects took years or decades, they would take on apprentices and teach their trade secrets to the next generation of journeymen.”

The archaic nomenclature is indicative of those distant historical origins, as is the philosophy that the Masons seek to teach to their members, which, itself, stems from the biblical story of King Solomon’s Temple.

Once standing in Jerusalem, the Temple was destroyed by the Babylonians in 587BC, but, according to official Freemason information, its story is central to their teachings.

“These days, we have more ‘speculative’ Masons than ‘operative’ ones,” Mr Williams explained, referring to the evolution through the centuries from literal stone-cutting to a more philosophical guidance, stating, “Our biggest project is to build good men.

“We highlight the virtues of Temperance, Justice, Fortitude and Prudence, respect for women, benevolence and charity, as well as ‘relief’ in many forms, and are not exclusive of any religion, race, or sexual orientation, and religious and political matters are not discussed within Lodge.”

Locally speaking, the Masons’ have a concerted focus on assisting charity and have chosen to devote their resources to very useful volunteer groups such as the Free Clinic Bus.

By Thomas O’KEEFE