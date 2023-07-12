Looking to sell? Now is the time

DESPITE the ongoing challenges faced by the real estate market, buyers continue to seek out properties in this area, displaying strong confidence in the region’s potential and future growth.

Recent activity has proven that not just houses, but units also are in hot demand throughout Port Stephens.

In just two weeks the market has had multiple apartment sales, with prices ranging from the mid $500,000s to more than $1 million.

This run of unit sales is a problem for cashed-up buyers, because there is now not enough property for sale to meet demand.

A few examples include of how well things are selling consider these properties:

“The Poplars”

NELSON BAY – SOLD $600,000

A spacious 2-bedroom apartment located only a short stroll from the Nelson Bay waterfront and Nelson Bay town centre. Open-plan design with low-maintenance tiled flooring throughout. Step outside of the apartment and take advantage of the grassy knoll at your doorstep to enjoy majestic views of the Port Stephens waterways. Ceiling fans in the living area and bedroom and 2 allocated car spaces.

“Commodore”

NELSON BAY – UNDER CONTRACT (last asking $585,000)

TOP floor apartment with 2 bedrooms, each with access to the rear balcony running across the back of the unit. The open-plan living area also opens onto the front balcony with fabulous views of the bay’s pristine waterways. Situated on the edge of the Nelson Bay central business district offers easy access to cafes, restaurants, bars, boutique shopping, the Marina and Woolworths. The apartment also provides 2 allocated secure car spaces and an owner’s storage locker.

“Mantra”

NELSON BAY – SOLD $1,050,000

THIS property has a total area of 432m2, and is a genuine penthouse, spread over 2 levels, and comprising 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, open-plan living and dining rooms, an additional sitting room (or office) on each floor, a well-appointed kitchen, European laundry, and terrace and outdoor entertaining area.

“Tri-View”

SOLDIERS POINT – UNDER OFFER (last asking $629,000)

Neat and tidy holiday unit or permanent home unit just across the road from the waterfront with great views from the air-conditioned living room, and balcony. Featuring two bedrooms with built-in robes, internal laundry, updated bathroom and updated kitchen. The unit has lock up garaging for one car, additional allocated car space and the secured complex also features a swimming pool. The unit is just a short walk to a choice of beaches, local café, restaurants, tennis courts, boat ramp and parks.