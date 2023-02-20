Lot 28/34 Glen Ayr Road, Girvan is on the market with R & R Property

Lot 28/34 Glen Ayr Road, Girvan

Price: $1,500,000

3 beds, 1 bath

THIS picture-perfect acreage awaits you and your tree change desires.

On approximately 50 grazing acres is a lovely timber weatherboard three bedroom home with wraparound verandas.

Comfortable country living with polished timber floorboards, high ceilings and French doors leading to the deck.

The open plan living space consists of a laminate benchtop and timber cabinetry kitchen, gas cooktop, electric oven and range hood, a wood fire and reverse cycle air conditioning.

The wide timber verandah area features an outdoor kitchen and bar space.

Kick back, relax and enjoy the views of your acreage, including the large water lily covered dam, and permanent creek.

There are also four other stock dams, rainwater tanks plus bore water.

The property lends itself to cattle, horses, goats, or alpacas.

There is also a set of steel stock yards with crush and race.

Shedding in abundance an approximate 9 x 12m black colorbond lockup shed with high roller door, power, insulation, and concrete floor.

Also, a series of combined iron and timber shedding, including stabling areas and a chicken coop.

Within this is a sealed and air-conditioned unit with a kitchenette.

Perfect for an office, guest space or tack storage.

Currently tenanted at $600 per week with excellent tenants.

Tar sealed frontage in a tranquil area.

Located an approximate twenty-minute drive to Bulahdelah and Stroud, an approximate 45-minute drive to Medowie and Raymond Terrace and approximately one hour to Newcastle.

Approximately two hours to Wahroonga, Sydney.

For further information please contact Denise on 0414 725 482.