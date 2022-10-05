Macksville Country Club Golf

TRISLEYS Betta Electrical sponsored Medal and Spoon stroke event on Saturday saw the brave turn out in what was an ordinary day, due to La Nina dropping over 20 ml of rain.

Nevertheless there were some good scores.

Junior Gus Single won on a count back from Steve Ellis both achieving net 71’s .

Fortunately Sunday’s weather was more amenable for the Mixed Foursome Championships.

This is a team event where only one ball is used and players take alternate shots.

Carmel Fruedenstein, who must have been confident, travelled 800 kms home to team with Beau Lavender to win the event.

Husband and wife team Cheryl and Brad Fortescue were the Net winners.

After last week’s win in the Mid Week Competition Neil Cuneen maintained his consistency by winning again ahead of John Moore.

By Max TURNER