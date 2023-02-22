Macksville Country Club Golf

ANOTHER great day for the Four Ball Best Ball (two player team with the best score on each hole counting) event sponsored by the Scotts Head Bowling Club.

Good conditions, good roll up.

Jeff Gore had a blistering 43 points with partner Geof O’Grady not having to do a lot to see them win by one point ahead of Dave Poole and Allan Clarke.

Jeff had one week in B grade with this score putting him back where he belongs in A grade

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Max Graham (A) and Shane O’Neil (C grade). There were no B graders who could hit the green.

Carmel Frudenstein had a week to remember winning the ladies competition from Rhonda McAuliffe on Tuesday then backing up to win the Mid Week Competition ahead of Greg Hogan.

After scoring 40 points, relatively new player Cheryl Fortescue had plenty of advice for husband Brad, however his Saturday score suggests he didn’t listen (maybe he did!).

Bob ‘Big Bob’ Lindsay had a win in the Chook Run with Geof O’Grady runner up.

Tony Adams won nearest the pin.

By Max TURNER