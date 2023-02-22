Pre-season underway for Strikers

NAMBUCCA Strikers senior teams are well into their preparations for the upcoming 2023 football season.

After successfully navigating through two years of the pandemic followed by a year of record rainfall the sky is blue.

The women’s team missed the finals by a whisker last year and are seeking to go one-step further this year.

“It’s very encouraging that we have attracted new players to strengthen our squad,” said coach Rhys Jones.

“We have worked hard over the last two years to have a culture of development, teamwork, enjoyment, pride in our club and community.

“The women’s side started training in January with last year’s players eager and ready to get back into shape.

“In addition, we have some very good new players, the team is quite optimistic about the challenge ahead and I am very happy with the squad.”

The men’s senior team have been working hard in pre-season, with several new additions to the squad who narrowly missed out on last year’s final.

Men’s coach Ricky Welsh and the Strikers are focused on the Challenge Cup on their home turf, Coronation Park, Nambucca Heads on March 17-19.

The iconic 43 year-old tournament has broad appeal with teams travelling far and wide.

“Teams travel from anywhere between Sydney and the Far North Coast of New South Wales to participate in the men’s, womens and over 35s competitions.

“It’s a great way to kick-off the season and it’s a fun weekend of football.

“Entries close on 3 March 2023.”

“Registrations for the 2023 season are still open for all ages; girls, boys, women and men from five-years-old to over 35s.

“The club will also be running a ‘Try before you Play’ session for five to eight-year-olds that have never played before on Saturday 25 February, details are on the club’s Facebook page.”

