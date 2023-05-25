Macksville Country Club Golf

CLUB stalwart Jeff Gore sponsored Saturday’s 4BBB stroke event.

While an event like this tests friendships, it wasn’t so for winners Phil Bambury and playing partner Matt Baker.

Runners up were Hannah Bradshaw and Jo Borg who have been absent from the winners list for some time.

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Mike Simpson (A), John Summerville (B) with nobody winning the (C) grade two weeks in a row.

In conjunction there was an individual stroke event which was won by Allan Clarke.

The ladies took fright with the rain and cancelled their Tuesday competition.

Jeff Gore has continued his consistent form to win the Mid Week Competition.

Dave Poole came in second ahead of Neil Cuneen.

Next event is a Stableford sponsored by Macksville Ex-Services.

By Max TURNER