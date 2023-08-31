Macksville Country Club Golf

ON Saturday the Clarke family sponsored a three person Ambrose which, as usual, has the biggest field each year.

This event is a memorial for the former, and popular, greenkeeper the late Bede Clarke and his wife Dot.

The event, which attracted over forty teams, was a three person Ambrose open to anyone wanting an enjoyable game of golf.

On the serious side winners are determined by deducting twenty percent of their combined handicaps from the teams gross score.

That resulted in Dane Luffman, Rick Laverty and Dewayne Ledger winning ahead of runners up Mike Simpson, Steve Henderson and Chris McDonald.

Longest drive on the day went to Matt Clarke (A) Josh Bartlett (B) and D Ryan (C grade) with Jock Willer the non handicapper and Karrisa Collison for the ladies.

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Allan Clarke (A) , T Kinnear (B) , J O’Grady (C grade) and Tim Wilkes the non handicapper.

Steve Hunt returned to the winners circle in the Mid Week Competition ahead of continuing good fields.

Back in the winners circle Rod Curtis had a win in the “Chook” run with Max Graham runner up.

Tuesday’s ladies Competition was won by Kerrie Jackson with Lorraine King runner up.

By Max TURNER