Macksville Country Club Golf



SATURDAYS Conveyancing Wise sponsored Stableford was well supported in ideal conditions for a game of golf.

Greg Hogan won with a net two under par 38 ahead of another member from Scotts Head, Paul Donges, finishing runner up.

Desma Hughes was the best of the ladies.

Straight shooters were Geoff O’Grady (A), Dale Bunton (B) with no C grader able to hit the green.

Phil Bambury maintained his form to win the Mid Week Competition ahead of runner up Steve Ellis with Jim Wilkes 2nd runner up.

On Tuesday the ladies forfeited their day allowing 54 veterans , locals and visitors men and women to play a Stableford event,

A feature of the event was a hole-in-one by one of the visitors , the second in competition on the new course layout.

By Max TURNER